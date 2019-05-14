Cambridge Springs residents push forward following another fire

Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused the fire that ripped through a new local brewery in Cambridge Springs.

Officials would not comment on the status of the investigation. The state fire marshall is expected to return in a day to investigate the remains of the building.

A fire that happened on Sunday night still leaves remains of broken glass, wood, and remnants from Hardwaters Brewery that was set to open in six weeks.

After the Riverside Inn fire two years ago, local merchants on South Main Street are sympathetic over the loss of another building.

Cheryl Boylan, Director of the House of Hope explains her disappointment on the devastating loss of the new brewery.

“Well, of course, as many were, we’re very shocked. It was very unexpected and… we we’re looking forward to some new businesses coming in because… after the Riverside, people are still feeling the affects.”

Local business owners were excited for the new opportunity the brewery was going to bring to the town.

Claire Bissell, Owner of the Villa, tells us, “I just thought it was a shame to lose a building. It’s a new business coming to town. The towns been kind of fading out for years, I thought it was pretty cool that they were going to start doing something here and you know it’s just not good.”

Residents in Cambridge Springs are coming together as a community to help with the loss of the brewery.

Pharmacy Cashier Brian Harman says, “We know that with the community, we’re always resilient to these things and already a lot of people have stepped forward to help with the rebuilding and I’m thankful.”

And business owners are hopeful for the future and improvements of the Cambridge Springs community.

Local business owners explained they will keep moving forward like they always do.