Cambridge Springs takes part in National Night Out

National Night Out continues in Crawford County.

People in Cambridge Springs talked with members of the police department while taking part in family friendly activities.

The chief of police said that it’s great for smaller communities to show up and support one another.

“We’re a small community, but we don’t get to see everybody all the time. So we invited them to have a celebration with us and that’s what’s going on tonight,” said Chief Dan Acker, Cambridge Springs Police Department.

Nearly 100 people attended tonight’s event in Cambridge Springs.

