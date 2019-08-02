Camp Fitch calls PA State Police on woman for allegedly trespassing on beach

The YMCA’s Camp Fitch is back in the news. This time after calling Pennsylvania State Police on a woman for allegedly trespassing on what they claim to be their beach.

Jet 24’s Samiar Nefzi talked with the woman who claimed she did nothing wrong.

24-year-old Josie Krome said she was searching the beaches near her parents summer cottage when Camp Fitch staff told her she needed to leave the area.

However, she insisted the shoreline property was public property. For four generations the Krome family has been traveling to their summer cottage in North Springfield. The property borders with Camp Fitch.

“This isn’t the first time Camp Fitch has tried to get people off public property. This has been happening in the area for years. I think this is actually the fourth time they have tried to get me to leave from the same spot on the beach, since I was a teenager,” said Josie Krome, cottage resident.

According to Krome, on Tuesday, July 30 she was looking for beach glass when she said a member of Camp Fitch approached her, telling her to leave the property.

According to her, she has the right to be there, insisting the shoreline and waters are public property. That is when members of the camp allegedly told her she was endangering children. However, when Pennsylvania State Police arrived, this is what happened.

“They realized that I had done nothing wrong. They agreed with me that the beach is public; they agreed that I wasn’t doing anything on Camp Fitch property,” said Krome.

According to the State Fish and Boat Commission website, the courts have ruled there is a public right of way on the shoreline of all navigable waters such as Lake Erie, between the high water line and the low water line .

“The law allows it in order to maximize their enjoyment of, lets say, the sunset. They have every right to do that. Nobody can exclude them from doing that,” said John Carlson, Erie Lawyer.

Jet 24 did reach out to Camp Fitch for a statement. They responded with a statement that was sent out to parents, saying in part, they decided to call Pennsylvania State Police, because Krome was allegedly being rude and began using hurtful language that made the director uncomfortable.

State Police did file an incident report in this matter, but no charges have been filed.