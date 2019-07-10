Camp Rescue at Erie Humane Society gives children chance to put their passion for animals to work

More than 100 kids put their passion for animals to work. Camp Rescue at the Erie Humane Society gives children a chance to learn about the importance of animal care, cruelty prevention, and animal careers.

Youth between the ages of seven and 14 also get to share some extra love with animals at the shelter by making toys for their daily enrichment.

“We’re not just educating the adults in our community. We’re not just educating the people over 18 that can come in and adopt. We’re helping to teach the youth in our community that it is very, very important to care for the well being of all animals, not just their own pets, but all animals,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director.

This is the second year of the three day camp.