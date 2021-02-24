Campbell Pottery Store in Cambridge Springs will close their doors

A long time staple in Cambridge Springs, Campbell Pottery Store, is now closing it’s doors.

The last day to shop at the store could be as early as this Summer.

The store is a major attraction for customers throughout the area. The owners told us the studio will remain open even after the store closes and they expect to continue their unique pottery traditions.

It’s a long run that Bill Campbell, owner of Campbell Pottery is expecting to finish this year.

“I’ll have more time to work on my own work instead of trying to produce stuff for this store and the stores across the country,” said Bill Campbell, Owner of Campbell Pottery.

Campbell Pottery Store is expected to close this Summer after 30 years.

The studio will remain open for production tailoring to more than 300 stores across the United States.

The decision to close the store comes after a health scare this past November.

“Bill and I had COVID in November. We were fine, but we were thinking about what are we doing? There’s a lot here to deal with,” said Jane Campbell, Owner of Campbell Pottery.

Campbell is still expected to mold, glaze, and harden 400 different items for catalog.

“I’ll make more personal work. I’m doing a lot of glaze testing right now and I’m pretty excited about the stuff I’m seeing,” said Campbell.

The owners told us they plan on eventually selling the 22 acre property.

The store will reopen to the public beginning on March 1st at 10 a.m.

The owners told us they expect to close for the season sometime in July.