(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver.

The teens allegedly “totally destroyed the inside” of a camper causing more than $27,000 in damage, PSP said. In the other campers, a fire extinguisher reportedly was set off and items were broken. The report said they then intentionally broke items outside of the campers.

In total, the boys wracked up some $32,000 in damage, according to the PSP report.

A 17-year-old boy of Harrisville and a 15-year-old boy of Kennerdell were charged with four counts of burglary and seven counts of criminal mischief.