The severe weather from overnight has affected Presque Isle and the campgrounds that surround the state park.

The park has been shut down all day, but reopened at approximately 6 p.m.

Peninsula Drive was backed up with lines of cars having to turn around due to the closure of the park.

“We came home from dinner, we couldn’t get back into the park from last night, and that was at 8 o’clock last night. And here it is now, 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and we still can’t get back into the park,” said Dave Drogowski who was camping at Sara’s Campground from Pittsburgh.

Presque Isle temporarily closed Friday due to storm damage from Thursday night. Fallen trees and down wires were seen laying across the roadway on Peninsula Drive near Sara’s Campground and Restaurant.

“It’s amazing, I can’t understand why. You would think that they would jump on this and get this taken care of right away,” Drogowski said.

According to representatives from Presque Isle, it was unsafe to access the park and a Verizon crew was on site.

Although visitors were allowed to enter the surrounding campgrounds and Sara’s Restaurant by foot — officials closed the roadway at the entrance of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC).

One camper shared his frustration with what he’s being told about access to campgrounds and the park.

“We’re visiting Erie. We have friends from many, many years ago that we haven’t seen for a very long time, and we have plans to go see them tonight, but as it turns out when we leave, they’re telling us we can’t get back in. So I don’t quite understand that,” said Glenn Ball, who was camping at Sara’s Campground from Kentucky.

Ball said that he had to walk up the hill of Peninsula Drive to get any information from state police. “Presque Isle is one of my favorite parks,” Ball said. “I’m hoping that they’ll get the lines out of the way and open travel back up.”

The park was re-opened Friday evening just after 6 p.m.