Campgrounds and golf courses implement restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to Summer is looking a lot different this year.

Usually, places like Uncle John’s Campground sees dozens of people enjoying the weather and the great outdoors.

John Puline, owner of Uncle John’s Campground tells us, “We’re down probably less than a third of people that usually come in here at different times. We’ve turned a lot of people away until we get the “OK” with everything.”

While the campground is only allowing fifty percent capacity, Puline says business has been steady.

The pavilion, playground and restrooms on the campground are also closed as a safety measure.

Across the county, Carly DiFuccia, Owner of Habor Ridge Golf Course tells us, “everybody is just really happy to get out, if anything we keep hearing that everybody is so happy to be out here and it’s just a sense of normalcy for them, for a first time in a long time.”

Despite the course’s restaurant and live music being canceled, DiFuccia says golfing creates a relaxing atmosphere.

The course is also staggering tee times to allow golfers to maintain social distancing on the green.