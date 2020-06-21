Campgrounds fill up fast as Erie prepares to enter into the green phase

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Dozens of folks are taking advantage of this Father’s Day weekend to treat their dear old dad to weekend at the campground.

As Erie County prepares to move into the green phase on June 26th, campgrounds in the area are opening up and filling up fast with those who are looking to get away.

The co-owner of Presque Isle Passage RV Park said that for the next two weeks they are completely booked.

“We hope that because more stuff is opening, those people will be here and allowed to do more in the campground,” said Franklin May, Co-Owner of Presque Isle Passage Campground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar