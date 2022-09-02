A popular Labor Day getaway is a weekend of camping to wrap up the summer.

For one local campground, the weekend is full of activities and campers.

Campers were getting all set up at Family Affair Campground in North East just in time to celebrate the holiday weekend.

While camping gained popularity during the pandemic, the first time owner of Family Affair Campground said he still sees an interest in camping as the wait list continues to grow.

“We’re here to camp and enjoy ourselves, and that’s where we keep it. So the atmosphere of that is way up here because people just, they want to leave their jobs, leave their worries behind. When you come here you’re doing that,” said Glenn Cessna, owner, Family Affair Campground.

One frequent camper at Family Affair keeps coming back because she says it’s a quiet, friendly place.

“Nighttime is quiet. They have different things going on throughout the week and stuff. I just love it, my husband loves it too,” said Elenor Griffin, camper.

One retired couple uses camping to discover new places and meet new people.

“We always go somewhere. We always find somewhere to go. There are a lot of nice places to go and it’s nice to go explore and meet new people because there’s a lot of people that we have met,” said Darvi Allen, camper.

At the campground this weekend will be fun activities for the whole family to celebrate the Labor Day holiday.

“We’re going to have a band on Saturday night, which is typically at the park every Saturday. We have a band or DJ behind us. We’ll have a campfire, bonfire. People drive their golf carts down here, hang out, golf carts of all sizes, lift kits and fancy stock and everything,” said Cessna.

The campground is open until Sept. 30.