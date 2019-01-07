Can you identify the suspect in this surveillance footage? Video

Investigators are requesting the public's help in identifying this retail theft suspect.

On 12/7, investigators say the man in the surveillance video is suspected to have stolen clothing from JCPenney in the Millcreek Mall. They say he fled east on foot.

Anyone with any information regarding to the incident is asked to call Det. Henderson at (814)838-9515 ext 509 or the Millcreek Township Police at (814)833-7777.



