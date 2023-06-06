(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The AQI (Air Quality Index) measures pollutants in the air, including particles like dust and pollen. When the AQI is under 100, it’s generally okay.

As of midday today, the AQI was 106. This makes the air “Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals”. This includes the elderly, those suffering from lung and cardiac issues, and the very young.

They are encouraged to stay indoors and run fans or the AC to help move and filter the air. Generally, healthy people can go through their normal routine, though strenuous exercise is not recommended.

Adding to the unhealthy air is smoke from forest fires in Canada. The upper air flow is bringing that air into the Great Lakes Region.

The AQI is expected to stay at least in the Moderate, and possibly Unhealthy range into at least tomorrow.

Will monitor and update on this situation in the next couple of days. Stay up to date with the latest at yourerie.com/weather.