Cancer-fighting device invented by John Kanzius could seen human trials

The cancer-fighting device invented by former JET 24 co-owner and broadcast engineer John Kanzius could soon be headed for human trials.

According to it’s website, Neo-Therma Oncology has applied to the FDA to begin human trials. The company owns the patients on the Kanzius technology, which were sold by the Kanzius family after John’s death.

Kanzius invented the technology while trying to find a cure for the leukemia that was ravaging his own body.The company says the device will be tested on humans with pancreatic cancer.

