Cancer has impacted the lives of everyone in some shape or form.

But Wednesday night, one non-profit was helping patients and their families feel more like themselves again.

Spring is a season of rebirth, as trees grow their buds and flowers bloom.

And for patients dealing with a cancer diagnosis, that also rings true.

The Erie Cancer Wellness Center partnered with student beauticians Wednesday night to give people a fresh new feel to look forward to.

“So, chemotherapy affects your skin, it affects your nails, it affects your hair. Some of our people have lost their eyebrows, their eyelashes, their hair,” said Kim Connelly, program director.

Hair stylists, make-up artists and estheticians were all on hand to work their magic.

Meanwhile nail technicians gave manicures that will last about two weeks.

A representative of the cosmetology school that provided the services says that really it only takes little things to make people feel a little bit better.

“Sometimes, it’s just the little things. Like getting your nails polished and they look so great when they’re done. It just makes them so happy just having a simple service like that done,” said Dianna Noe, Noe Noonans’ School of Cosmetology.

The changes that happen to patient’s bodies can weigh heavily on them. That why a make-over can truly work wonders

“You know, you look in the mirror when you lose your hair and you’re constantly reminded of that diagnosis and that battle that you’re fighting. If you can come in and make yourselves, feel a little bit better, a little bit stronger, a little bit more like you used to before the diagnosis, that’s what we’re all about,” Connelly explained.

Organizers said the service can have a lasting impression on their outlook.

“They can look at it and just know, ‘I felt great that day and I’m going to feel good today, feel good tomorrow and keep going,” said another guest in attendance.