Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop in Erie

A national figure campaigning for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate made a stop in Erie on Thursday night on his campaign trail.

Now that Pat Toomey is retiring, there are a long list of Republicans running for U.S. Senate and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one of them. There was a crowd of people on hand at the Brewerie at Union Station waiting to talk to Dr. Oz.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a well-known name around the world from being a surgeon and for his television show advocating for people’s health. Now, he says he wants to serve the people in a different way, by running for a seat on the United States Senate representing Pennsylvania.

“I decided to run because I spent too many days staring at the ceiling wondering ‘What the heck happened to America?’ You want to do something about it as an American,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

During his speech, Dr. Oz talks about the bad shape of the economy, inflation, COVID-19, and pharmaceutical companies and how he says he can step in and reignite the freedom in America, which are his hopes to do representing Pennsylvania.

“The values differ between Washington and the rest of the country like Erie, Pennsylvania. If Washington had our values here, Washington wouldn’t be making decisions about the border, economic debt, jobs, and definitely wouldn’t be making decisions about the schools,” Dr. Oz said.

“Now, I think he’s a great candidate for Senate and he could be a great U.S. Senator,” said Ryan Helfert, Attendee.

Both Democrat and Republican leaders share their thoughts on Dr. Mehmet Oz running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

“It just shows the chaotic nature of the Republican Party right now that they continue to rely on these multi-millionaire celebrities, folks with no political experience,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

“Well, I think he brought excitement. People better get excited about this election. If they don’t like him, there are going to be a whole lot of candidates dwindling down to the person that represents us,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party Chairman.

Dr. Oz lives outside of Philadelphia and has extended family close by. This year’s primary election is May 17th