Candidate vying for Pennsylvania Lt. Governor holds meet and greet event in Erie

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man looking to become Pennsylvania’s next Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Erie Saturday evening for a meet and greet.

Chris Frye, who is the current mayor of New Castle, PA, stopped by the Erie County Republican Headquarters Saturday evening. Folks were able to meet him and ask questions.

Frye says he is running because he saw many leadership issues across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Frye, he thinks there needs to be better leadership on the state executive level and he hopes to bring his experience as a mayor to the state level.

“Making it affordable for folks to live there and not raising taxes, managing our municipal budget to make it easier for folks to live there. I’m running for Lieutenant Governor to be that conduit between municipalities and government to help those communities succeed,” said Chris Frye, Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor.

Frye says he wants to see the state succeed in economic and social issues long term.