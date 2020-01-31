Candidates vying for a seat on Erie City Council make their case

The candidates vying for a vacant seat on Erie City Council make their presence known Thursday night.

24 candidates having a maximum of three minutes to share why they should be appointed to council. The seat became vacant when former councilman Cas Kwitowski was voted out as city treasurer in the November election.

31 candidates originally filled out applications, but seven dropped out before tonight’s event. One council member sharing what she is looking for in a candidate.

“See if they’re familiar with our structural budget deficit and also with our Erie refocused comprehensive plan. Those are two things that stand out for me and also how we make the city most equitable.” said Liz Allen.

City Council will narrow the field down to 18 people on Monday.