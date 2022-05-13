One local company has raised and donated thousands of dollars to the Erie for Ukraine campaign.

The Candle Box Company, located on West 8th Street, sold candles to raise money for those in Ukraine. So far, the company has raised $2,800 for the Erie for Ukraine campaign.

The Candle Box Company owner said they created special Ukraine candles to raise awareness and funding.

“At first, we wanted to raise $100, and then $500. However, being a local, hand-made company, because we make all our candles here, the support from everybody was just incredible. They wanted to help us help the people of Ukraine and it was truly amazing,” said Leah Snow, Owner at Candle Box Company.

The Erie for Ukraine campaign continues to collect donations at Logistics Plus Warehouse on West 12th Street.