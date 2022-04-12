Local business owners are continuing to raise money for Ukraine.

It is an endless cycle of fundraisers, donations, and a show of support from the Erie community to help those in Ukraine.

One company is raising money in a unique way by making a customized candle.

It’s a shimmer of light that has caught the eyes from people all over the country who are buying this candle.

“Whenever we heard of everything going on with Ukraine, we wanted to find a way to help out,” said Leah Show, Owner of Candle Box Company.

The owners of the Candle Box Company in Erie did just that when they created the “Stand with Ukraine” candle.

This candle is blue and yellow representing the Ukrainian flag. The scent is hibiscus and sunflower.

The sunflower is the Ukrainian national flower and also a symbol of peace.

“We hand pour all of our candles here in the store and make them in the back of our store. We use coconut wax and all natural ingredients,” said Leah Show, Owner of Candle Box Company.

The “Stand with Ukraine: candles are sold both online and in their store on West 8th Street.

These candles are $15 and 100% of the proceeds go to Erie For Ukraine.

“To see that many people are reaching out and helping us, and we’re very thankful to the American community for reaching out and helping us in any way that they can,” said Aleksandr Rogulchik, Pastor of First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

On April 12, Erie For Ukraine shipped their sixth container of donations to Poland. The money raised from these candles will help with that effort.

The fundraiser only began three weeks ago, but the owner of Candle Box Company said that they have surpassed their goal and hope to continue to raise more money.

“Our goal is $500. However, we just slightly surpassed that goal and we have increased that now to $1,000,” said Show.

This is a goal Show hopes to exceed with the growing popularity of her company’s “Stand with Ukraine” candle.

“We are very happy that we have had customers purchase these candles to help build up our donations. So anyway possible we are happy to help,” said Show.

If you are looking for a way to help those in Ukraine, the company will be selling the candles until April 30.

To learn more about these candles, click here. To make a donation to help Erie For Ukraine, click here.