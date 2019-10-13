Candlelight ghost walk in Girard Borough

A candlelight ghost walk took place at the Girard Boro Building Saturday evening.

It was a spooky stroll across Girard. Local paranormal author Stephanie Wincik guided a 90-minute lantern lit stroll. Wincik telling us that Girard is one of the most haunted towns in Erie County.

Those who took part in the walk got the chance to stop at some of the buildings in town and learn about the ghosts that used to live there.

“We’re going to go out to the Battles Farms and look at those houses,” Wincik said. “And those houses have known to have been haunted for some time. We’re also going to stop at the Girard Hotel where there have been ghosts reported over the years.”

More than 30 people took part in the walk Saturday night