Candlelight vigil held at Twinbrook

Melissa Weismiller, Daughter-in-law of a resident at Twinbrook healthcare says a little support goes a long way.

“My mother-in-law is currently a resident here. She has tested positive for COVID19. We live in the community and we wanted to come out and show our support,” Weismiller said.

More than 50 family members and friends gathered outside of Twinbrook Healthcare to remember those who died from COVID19.

Julianna Blair, Certified Nurse at Twinbrook says, “To support each other. A lot of us were touched by the virus and weren’t here when our residents passed, so this is our closure.”

During the candlelight vigil, a moment of silence along with prayer filled the air to remember those who were affected by the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID19 took the lives of 18 residents at Twinbrook.

Family members say this is just one way to support one another and bring awareness of the severity of the virus.

“Support the folks and the family members of people that have passed, but also there is a big situation going on. There’s a lot of people that are infected,” Weismiller said.

The vigil was also a way for workers at Guardian Healthcare to call on the Erie facility to better protect workers and residents.