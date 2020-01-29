Candlelight vigil held to remember Alexander Cavanah

It was a somber night outside the Wendy’s Restaurant in Washington Township as hundreds of people gathered together to remember Alexander Cavanah.

A friend saying Cavanah had a contagious smile and always put others before himself.

Brad Konkol, a friend of Alexander Cavanah says, “He had the brightest smile in the room. Someone could be angry, he’d see that and detect that. He knew how to approach you and bring a smile.”

The purpose of the Light in the Darkness Vigil was to remember Alex and comfort one another during a heartbreaking tragedy.

Ethan Dennis, a friend of Cavanah says, “It’s amazing that the community is coming in and pouring so much support to Alex’s family and friends.”

The vigil also recognized the other employees inside the restaurant during the tragedy and the first responders and police who were called to the scene.

Some community members we spoke to say while they didn’t know Alexander Cavanah personally, expressing their condolences during this candlelight vigil helps bring the community together during a time of tragedy.

Tammy Mott, Edinboro resident says, “I was just thinking about coming out tonight and feeling like if that would have been my husband, I’d want to see the community’s support.”

The Wendy’s in Washington Township will reopen tomorrow. The restaurant will also place donation boxes outside eight locations for monetary donations that will be later given to Cavanah’s family.