The cannons in Girard have been restored after several drivers hit and damaged them previously.

After several incidents, the cannons have returned to downtown Girard.

The mayor of Girard tells us they have considered moving the cannons in order to protect them.

However, the mayor said that the community feels like they belong on Main Street on either side of the Dan Rice monument.

The mayor also said that borough officials have traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to get the granite necessary for the cannons.

“They’re on beautiful granite bases and we feel like it’s the greatest place to have them. Of course when they were hit, people had given me ideas of moving them to a different location, but we really feel like the history is there and we wanted to preserve the history in downtown Girard,” said Peter Burton, Mayor of Girard Borough.

The cannons arrived just in time for Dan Rice Days, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 3.