Canopy collapses at downtown Erie Sunoco gas station

The canopy above the gas pumps at a downtown Erie Sunoco station collapsed early Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Manus Sunoco at East 12th and French Street.

According to Stephanie Manus, the gas station’s canopy toppled over from strong winds. This happened around 6:30 a.m.

The canopy and pillars began to collapse and lean over. Building inspectors then decided to bring the structure down for safety.

Manus said it’s a sad scene for the business in what was already a strange year.

“It’s been a strange year this year with COVID and the impact on the business with that and this is the final straw I guess for 2020.” Manus said.

There were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. The convenience store is still open for business.