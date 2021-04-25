Captain Brian Zimmerman returns home after serving a six month deployment in the Middle East

It was a hero’s welcome home for one local man who was serving our county overseas.

Captain Brian Zimmerman’s plane landed at the Erie International Airport on Saturday night after a six month deployment in the Middle East.

Zimmerman is a physician assistant in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was greeted by his wife and children with hugs.

“Haven’t seen them for a while here so it’s good to be back home and get to hold them here and enjoy them hopefully for many days to come here,” said Brian Zimmerman, PA National Guard.

Zimmerman said that he is looking forward to relaxing and enjoying the greenery and seeing his family and friends.