Police are searching for a driver of a stolen vehicle after he crashed into a parked car overnight. The accident occurring shortly after 2 AM. The driver of the car striking a parked car along West 23rd and Plum street and rolled onto its roof. Police are describing the driver as a black man in his 20’s, wearing dark clothing. No injuries are reported.
Car abandoned after crash has now been reported as stolen
