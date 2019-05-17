Car abandoned after crash has now been reported as stolen
Erie, PA - Police are searching for a driver of a stolen vehicle after he crashed into a parked car overnight. The accident occurring shortly after 2 AM. The driver of the car striking a parked car along West 23rd and Plum street and rolled onto its roof. Police are describing the driver as a black man in his 20's, wearing dark clothing. No injuries are reported.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
