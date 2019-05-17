Local News

Car abandoned after crash has now been reported as stolen

Posted: May 17, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

Erie, PA - Police are searching for a driver of a stolen vehicle after he crashed into a parked car overnight. The accident occurring shortly after 2 AM.  The driver of the car striking a parked car along West 23rd and Plum street and rolled onto its roof. Police are describing the driver as a black man in his 20's, wearing dark clothing. No injuries are reported.
    

