Traffic along a busy section of interstate was slowed down Thursday night after a multi-car crash.

That accident happened in the eastbound lane just after 10 p.m. Thursday night near the Sterrettania Road exit.

According to reports from the scene, at least two vehicles were involved in that accident.

One person was reportedly trapped inside their vehicle for some time while first responders worked to free them.

Both cars were heavily damaged. There’s no word on any injuries or a cause at this time.

I-90 was closed for a short time while crews cleaned up the debris, but it has since been re-opened.