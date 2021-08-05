Car accident leaves one car rolled over at Lay and Crane

According to reports, a car with heavy damage is flipped over with State Police and emergency personnel on scene at the intersection of Lay Rd. and Crane Rd.

Calls went out around 10:10 p.m. for a rollover accident.

According to State Police, one occupant was in the car at the time.

Traffic there has been slowed to one lane. We have a crew on scene. And will have more on this as more information is available and also tomorrow on Good Morning Erie.

