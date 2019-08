A violent overnight crash left one person injured and a vehicle ripped in two.

The accident happened at the Intersection of East 22 Street and Wayne Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said the car was traveling South on Wayne Street when it rolled, striking a telephone pole. It then came to rest in front of a building.

The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to Erie Police, another person fled the scene. Police are continuing to investigate.