Car accident near Route 19 and Adamsville Road sends three to the hospital and one truck into a home

A two vehicle accident sends three to the hospital and one truck into a nearby home at the intersection of Adamsville Road and Route 19 near Cochranton this morning.

Witnesses are telling police that a sedan traveling West on Adamsville Road did not stop at the intersection, then crashed into a truck travelling South on Route 19.

The impact sent the truck off the road, which then made contact with a nearby house.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Meadville Medical Center and a passenger in the car was airlifted to UPMC Hamot.

All are undergoing treatment.

