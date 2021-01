A one-car accident caused by snowy road conditions sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Calls came in around midnight for an accident in the 3700 block of East Lake Road in Lawrence Park.

First responders arrived on scene to find a car had struck a utility pole, knocking down wires into the roadway.

The road was closed near the intersection with Iroquois Ave and Water Street while Penelec crews made their way to the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.