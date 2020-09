A two car accident slowed traffic along I-79 overnight.

Just before 12:30 a.m. calls came in for an accident near the Edinboro exit in the south-bound lane of I-79.

Once on the scene, first responders found two cars with moderate damage.

Traffic was slowed down for about an hour between the McKean and Edinboro exits while crews worked to clean up the debris.

One of the drivers was evaluated at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

State police are investigating.