A one-car accident damaged a gas line and shut down a portion of road overnight.

Calls went out around 11 p.m. Wednesday night for an accident near the intersection of East 4th and German streets.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a car that apparently crashed into a small fenced in area containing a gas meter.

A National Fuel crew was dispatched to repair the damaged meter. That section of East 4th Street was closed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

No injuries were reported. The cause of that accident is under investigation.