Traffic along I-79 was slowed down as first responders cleaned up a mess from a one car accident.

It happened just after midnight near the Bargain Road overpass in McKean.

According to State Police, a woman was driving her car northbound when she swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, resulting in her crashing her car. Debris was scattered into the southbound lane.

The driver also had her dog in the car with her. No injuries were reported.