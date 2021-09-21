Car and motorcycle collide in Fairview Township sending one person to the hospital

A car and motorcycle collided in Fairview Township which sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened near the intersection of Avonia Road and McCray Road just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but was awake and talking to police.

The driver of the car was not injured and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

