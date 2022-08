It was a close call for two houses located in Erie’s east side.

A rollover accident took place in the 900 block of East 8th Street around 9 p.m. on August 12.

According to reports from the scene, a car slammed into a pole which caused the pole to almost slam into one of the houses.

The car then rolled over and almost slammed into another house.

At this time no word has been released on any injuries. Police are continuing to investigate.