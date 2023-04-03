Erie Police shared details about a two-car accident involving one of their patrol units.

Calls went out for this accident shortly after midnight Monday morning and involved a City of Erie police car near the intersection of Old French Road and 38th Street.

According to Police Chief Dan Spizarny, an 18-year-old driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the police car. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. However, no one was injured.

“The sergeant had the green light. We watched the bodycam video, he traveled through the intersection with a green light at normal speed when the 18-year-old, traveling south on Old French, went through a red indicator colliding with the side of the police car,” said Chief Daniel Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

Chief Spizarny added that the driver who ran the red light was not impaired.