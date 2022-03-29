(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East man was arrested following a local car accident.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, David Hall, 18, of North East, crashed a vehicle at 10:58 p.m. on March 25 at the 11,000 block of Firethorn Road in Venango Township.

Hall allegedly was found to be driving under the influence. The news release also alleges that Hall was “in possession of multiple variations of drugs” and “found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on his person.”

Hall was arrested for driving under the influence, ACT 64 violations and firearm violations, the news release said.