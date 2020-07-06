Car crashes into buggy in Sparta Township

According to State Police out in Corry, an accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on July 5th along Canadohta Lake Road in Sparta Township.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling along Canadohta Lake Road near Highway 89 when it rear ended a buggy. The car then fled the scene.

Two adults along with two small children that were in the buggy were seriously injured. All four people have been flown to the hospital for treatment.

No word has been released on the condition of the people at this time. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that struck the buggy.