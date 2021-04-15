Car crashes into building, sparking fire

A car crashed into a building along Buffalo Road late last night, causing that building to catch fire.

Calls came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a car that had lost control and ran into a building in the 900 block of Buffalo Road.

Once on scene, first responders found the building on fire due to the crash.

The building is reportedly a retirement complex. It sustained heavy damage both structurally as well as smoke and water damage.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Erie Police are investigating what led to the accident.