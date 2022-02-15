Car crashes into house along Route 20 in North East

Residents of one house in North East got an abrupt wake up call on February 15th after a vehicle struck their house just before 7 a.m.

The accident took place along Route 20 in North East.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a black SUV crashed his vehicle into the house.

Pennsylvania State Police reportedly took the driver into custody.

No injuries were reported from this accident.

The accident is currently under investigation.