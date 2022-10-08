At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a car crashed into a pole while heading west on 38th Street towards Holland Street.

According to reports on the scene, westbound between Holland and French Streets was blocked off due to the pole being split. The driver needed to be extradited as he was pinned under the car’s dashboard.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they were able to get the driver out of the car, gave them CPR and transported them to the hospital via ambulance. The investigation is still ongoing.