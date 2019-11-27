Car crashes into side of Panera Bread

A car crashed into the side of the Keystone Drive Panera Bread on Upper Peach Street this morning.

According to state police, the driver of the Lexus was parking and thought her car was in park when it began to accelerate. The car ended up going into the bathroom area of Panera Bread. Police are looking into whether or not it was a mechanical failure.

There was a driver and passenger in the car at the time of the accident. People were also inside eating at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police are unsure if any charges will be filed.

Panera Bread is currently closed due to the incident.

“I’m trying to decide if I should go home now and if that was my calling from God not to be out today,” said Angela Proctor, Witness.