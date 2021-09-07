Car crashes into tree after hitting trailer in Waterford

A car went into a tree after hitting a trailer in Waterford.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of Old Wattsburg Road shortly after 4 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car hit a trailer before losing control and going into a ditch.

No word has been released on whether either driver was injured from this accident.

The cause of this accident is currently under investigation.

