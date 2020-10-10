Car crashes into utility pole just before midnight on Lake Pleasant Road

On October 9th shortly before midnight, Millcreek Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Road.

According to Millcreek Police, a 47-year-old female was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling north on Lake Pleasant Road, when the driver lost control and left the roadway on the left side.

The vehicle then struck a tree and a utility pole. The driver was transported to UPMC Hamot with serious injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash at this time.