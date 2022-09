One person is unharmed after driving through a garage.

It happened just before noon Thursday along West Main Street in North East.

According to Fuller Hose Company, they were responding to reports of a car accident. When they arrived on scene they found the driver of the car had gone through a garage.

Fuller Hose, with the assistance of Crescent Hose Company, got the driver out of the car before clearing the scene.

No one was injured. There’s no word on what caused the accident.