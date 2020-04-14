Car dealerships impacted by being deemed nonessential by Governor Wolf

Local car dealerships are being impacted in a big way as Governor Wolf’s order deemed car sales nonessential.

However, in neighboring states, in both New York and Ohio, car dealerships are open for the public to purchase vehicles.

One owner of a dealership in Erie is concerned that this could mean members of the Erie Community are crossing state lines to buy their cars.

“I think our greater risk is having people leave our community to visit other cities in other states to make a purchase and then come back to our community,” said Joe Askins, Owner of Auto Express KIA.

There is legislation being developed on the state level that would allow dealerships to continue to sell cars.

This comes after a state representative learned a nurse was struggling to replace her broken car and get to work in Pittsburgh where she takes care of patients with COVID-19.