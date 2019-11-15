Car discovered in pond after failing to stop for Conneaut Lake Police

A motorist that failed to stop for Conneaut Lake Police eventually drove their vehicle into a pond in an effort to elude authorities.

It happened near the intersection of Brown Hill Road and North Watson Run Road in Crawford County.

Police tell JET 24 Action News that the car was suspected being driven by someone who’s license was suspended and shouldn’t have been behind the wheel. When attempting to stop the car in Conneaut Lake, it fled.

Police eventually ended their pursuit and never apprehended the driver Monday night. But then they got a call from the Huff family, it was little Liam Huff who discovered something unusual.

“Well, we were getting ready to go vote for the Ignite festival at Palmiero and we saw a car in our pond and Liam said it was and I kinda shrugged it off thinking it was our boat that we fish in in the summer, and sure enough he was right.” said Stacy Huff, Liam’s mom.

The chase happening Monday night during the snow storm. The car was discovered today and Conneaut Lake Police say they have identified the suspect.