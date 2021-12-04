Car drives into pole causing overnight power outage around Parade Street

Erie Police were called to the scene of East 20th and Parade Streets overnight for a reported auto accident.
According to police, the calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. for the accident.
Once on scene, police discovered that a car had struck a pole which knocked the pole into the street.
This caused several houses in the area to lose power for a period of time overnight.
No injuries were reported from this accident and police are continuing to investigate.
